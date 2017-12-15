Azercell CEO meets students at Baku Engineering University (PHOTO)

2017-12-15 17:20 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

Trend:

Azercell Telecom continues its activities directed to support the education in Azerbaijan.

The company has been cooperating with the universities, strengthening their material and technical base and carrying out programs aimed for the development of students in the country. The representatives of the company hold regular meetings with the students at the universities. The next meeting of similar nature took place on December, 14 at Baku Engineering University. Thus, Vahid Mursaliyev, CEO of Azercell Telecom, met with the university chancellor Havar Mammadov and the students. The meeting discussed the new perspectives for cooperation with the university. Mr. Mursaliyev stated that Azercell is interested in cooperation with the higher educational institutions and willing to support the projects aimed to boost the development of education in the country. “

Azercell has provided its support to the youth and students since the beginning of its operation. We have conducted bursary and internship programs aimed at professional development of students in technical fields and encouraging them towards entrepreneurship and business. We have also entered into cooperation programs with a number of universities in Baku and regions”, Azercell CEO noted. He also added that Azercell will continue to support the students in the future and wished success in their studies and career.

Mr. Mursaliyev informed students about his career path and the operation of Azercell over past 21 years.