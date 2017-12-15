Azerbaijani president: Tobacco factory has great significance

The foundation of the tobacco factory has been laid today and the factory has also great significance, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting with the staff of the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park Dec. 15.

"The foundation of the tobacco factory has been laid today,” President Aliyev said. “This factory has also great significance. At present, we depend on cigarette imports. Of course, we all want the consumption of cigarettes to decrease in Azerbaijan and people to abandon this bad habit. But so far it is not happening."

“Of course, domestic production must replace foreign production,” the president said. “The products to be produced at this factory will cover 50 percent of total domestic demand. I am sure that in the future we will fully cover domestic demand and at the same time, we will export cigarettes to the world markets."

President Aliyev said that today tobacco growing is developing in Azerbaijan very rapidly.

"Of course, the production of cigarettes, which are the end product of tobacco growing, is also being established in Azerbaijan," the president said.

