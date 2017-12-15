Tajikistan will assume the rotating ECO presidency in 2018

2017-12-15 17:36 | www.trend.az | 1

The 28th meeting of the Regional Planning Council (RPC) of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) took place in the Pakistan capital, Islamabad, from December 11 to December 14, ASIA-Plus reports.

According to the Tajik MFA information department, Tajikistan was represented at the meeting by First Deputy Foreign Minister, Nizomiddin Zohidi.

Speaking at the meeting, Zohidi reportedly pointed out priorities of cooperation of Tajikistan with the ECO and ways of expansion of cooperation with this Organization.

On Tajikistan’s rotating chairmanship in the ECO, Tajik official called on ECO member nations to take an active part in a session of the ECO Council of Foreign Ministers that will take place in Dushanbe in April next year.

The meeting reportedly deliberated on the progress made since the 13th ECO Summit held in Islamabad on March 1, 2017.

The meeting also discussed the developments of ECO since its expansion and exchanged views on the possible reforms needed for keeping pace with the evolving requirements of regional cooperation.