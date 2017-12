Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry on 19 May 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding will be held on Saturday 19 May 2018, Kensington Palace has announced, BBC reports.

The couple confirmed their engagement last month and said the ceremony would take place at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The Royal Family will pay for the wedding, including the service, music, flowers and reception.

Kensington Palace has confirmed the couple will be spending Christmas together at Sandringham with the Queen.