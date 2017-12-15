Ilham Aliyev: Speedy industrialization process in Azerbaijan based on our policy, trust (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

Azerbaijan's policy and investor confidence in the country stand in core of the speedy industrialization process in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with the staff of the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park after attending a groundbreaking ceremony for new facilities.

“That’s because investments are attracted only to stable countries,” he said. “Azerbaijan is one of the countries with excellent international reputation. Azerbaijan is successfully developing from an economic point of view.”

Ilham Aliyev added that Azerbaijan ranked 35th in the Global Competitiveness Report 2017-2018 published by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

“The beginning of operation of seven facilities in Sumgait city today, on Dec. 15, as well as the launch of substations supplying electricity to these facilities, once again demonstrates our successful policy, and we are successfully completing the year 2017,” he said.

