Turkey to put efforts for cancellation of Trump’s Jerusalem decision

2017-12-15 17:44 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will make efforts for cancellation of US President Donald Trump’s decision on Jerusalem, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, the country’s media reported Dec. 15.

The issue of the US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel will be submitted to the UN Security Council for discussion, Erdogan noted.

“Recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is illegal, and we believe the US will cancel its decision,” Erdogan said.