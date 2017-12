Silk Way West Airlines carries out charter cargo flight between Azerbaijan, Brazil

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

Azerbaijan's cargo airline Silk Way West Airlines carried out the first direct flight from Baku to São Paulo (Brazil).

A 15-hour flight from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to Viracopos International Airport on the modern Boeing 747-8F aircraft became the longest one in the history of the airline.