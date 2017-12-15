Azerbaijan’s delegation takes part in ICAO Air Services Negotiation Event

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) held the 10th ICAO Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN 2017) in Colombo, Sri Lanka, the press service of State Civil Aviation Administration of Azerbaijan reported Dec. 15.

In total, 426 delegates from 66 states and one international organization took part in the event. During five days, 456 negotiations and meetings were held, 420 bilateral documents were signed and initialed.