Self-driving trains running on Istanbul’s metro for first time

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The metro line, through which self-driving trains are running, opened for the first time in Istanbul, the Turkish media reported Dec. 15.

The length of that metro line is 10.5 kilometers. At the first stage, such trains will run on the line of the Istanbul subway, which has nine stations. During 2018, self-driving trains will gradually run on the whole Istanbul subway.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim attended the opening ceremony of the "metro without a train driver".