Fuel price hike not to influence TSE directly

An expected rise in the price of fuels in Iran is not going to influence the Tehran Stock Exchange in any direct way, a market expert told Trend December 13.

A pro-reform paper has reported that the administration plans to increase fuel prices by 40 percent over the next ten days. The government spokesperson Mohammad Baqer Nobakht has confirmed the reports.

"An increase in fuel prices will not affect the TSE directly. Because these are the products of refineries and are bought by the government according to their international prices. This means that the government is actually subsidizing the global-market price to domestic-market variance for these products. So there is no change in terms of these products’ relation to the TSE," Alireza Kadivar, the CEO of T.M. Mellat Investment Company, said.