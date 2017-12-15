Azerbaijani Armed Forces' trainings underway (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

Trend:

Trainings are underway with participation of the command staff of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces, the press service of the Defense Ministry reported Dec. 15.

The military personnel was reviewed before the beginning of the trainings with participation of deputy ministers of defense, commanders of all kinds of troops of the Armed Forces, chiefs of the main departments and services of the ministry, commanders of units, chiefs of staff and other officers.

Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov brought to the attention of the participants the tasks assigned to the army by Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, and gave general instructions on trainings and set tasks in the main activity areas.

Knowledge about the military regulations, guidance documents and other normative and legal acts, as well as the level of physical training of the military personnel were checked.

