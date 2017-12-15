Ilham Aliyev: Speedy industrialization in Azerbaijan based on our policy, investor trust (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

Azerbaijan's policy and investor confidence stand at the core of speedy industrialization process in the country, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with the staff of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park after attending groundbreaking ceremonies for new facilities.

The president said that today Sumgait is the second biggest industrial city in the South Caucasus after Baku.

"Industrial enterprises meeting the highest standards are being established here, which means the creation of new jobs," the president said. “I have been informed that at present more than 8,000 people are involved in construction and management of enterprises in the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park.”

“In future this figure will grow even more,” President Aliyev said. “It means all the issues related to unemployment in Sumgait will be resolved. We will continue to support Sumgait's comprehensive development."

As for creation of industrial zones, President Aliyev said this process has become large-scale in the country.