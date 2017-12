Azerbaijan exempts aircraft, aircraft spare parts from VAT

2017-12-15 20:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Aircraft, aircraft spare parts, engines and power units imported into Azerbaijan for civil aviation have been exempt from VAT.

This issue was included into the supplement to the Tax Code, which was submitted for discussion at the meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament Dec. 15.