Ambassador: Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan ties to develop in interests of regional stability

2017-12-15 20:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The existing relations of true friendship and cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan will continue to develop in the interests of both countries, as well as peace, security and stability in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, Uzbek ambassador to Azerbaijan Sherzod Fayziyev said.

Fayziyev made the remarks at the event in Baku Dec. 15 on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the adoption of Uzbekistan’s Constitution.

He added that for the Uzbek population, the Constitution Day is a national holiday.

"After the adoption of the main law of the country 25 years ago, the Uzbek people determined the future of the Motherland, the essence, content and goals of the country's political, legal, social, economic, spiritual development, its place in the international community," Fayziyev said. “At present, large-scale reforms are being carried out in all spheres. The country’s social, economic, political and defense potential is constantly growing.”

He added that Uzbekistan is well aware that it faces important tasks to fully implement the requirements of the Constitution.

"We still have a lot to do to further improve the life of our people," he said. “Taking this into account, Uzbekistan adopted the Action Strategy for the five priority areas of development in 2017-2021. This document has become a road map of systemic reforms in all spheres of life of our society. As part of the implementation of the Action Strategy, more than 20 laws and over 700 by-laws were adopted this year.”

“Much work has been carried out in Uzbekistan during the year,” Fayziyev said. “Thus, 24,000 houses were built on the basis of new standard projects in the countryside, while 187 modern multi-storey houses were built in cities. Around 800 polyclinics and more than 400 ambulance stations were created in rural medical stations. Over 300 pre-school educational institutions were repaired.”

"The country and society focus on the observance of the principle of social justice, the creation of conditions for supporting people in need, especially those with limited physical capabilities,” he said. “For example, pensions and allowances worth 2.6 trillion soums were paid to the disabled this year. The contracts on the allocation of houses on a preferential basis to more than 1,200 needy citizens were signed."

The ambassador added that in 2018 Uzbekistan will continue to ensure the rights and legitimate interests of citizens, which are enshrined in the Constitution.

"I would like to wish Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as well as Azerbaijani people happiness, robust health and prosperity,” the ambassador said. “I am convinced that the existing relations of true friendship and cooperation will continue to develop in the interests of our countries, as well as peace, security and stability in the South Caucasus and Central Asia."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news