Indonesia hit by huge earthquake

2017-12-15

Indoneisia has been hit by a huge earthquake registering 6.8 on the Richter scale.

According to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the earthquake hit Indonesia at 4.47pm GMT.

It struck Java just 83 miles from the city of Bandung, which is home to more than one million people.