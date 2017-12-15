Air service between Moscow and Cairo will resume on February 1

Air service between Moscow and Cairo will resume from February 1, 2018, Egypt’s Civil Aviation Ministry reported on Friday, TASS reports.



"During the visit of the head of the Ministry of Civil Aviation Sherif Fathi to Moscow, a special protocol was signed on the resumption of air traffic. At the meeting, the governments of the two countries agreed to the green light "to airlines to fly between Moscow and Cairo from February 1," the ministry said in a press release.

Earlier on Friday, Russia’s Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said that the air service between the two countries might be resumed in February 2018.