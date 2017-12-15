IMF says Azerbaijan’s nonhydrocarbon sector to increase by 4pct

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend

Azerbaijan’s nonhydrocarbon sector is expected to increase by 4 percent in 2018, Chief of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Mission to Azerbaijan Mohammed El Qorchi said following the completion of the visit to the country.

An IMF team led by Mohammed El Qorchi visited Baku from November 30 to December 14 to hold discussions in the context of the 2018 Article IV Consultation.

Qorchi said that growth prospects are positive in the near term. He added that with expanding public investment and social spending, the nonhydrocarbon sector is expected to increase by 4 percent in 2018. The hydrocarbon sector, on the other hand, will continue to contract.