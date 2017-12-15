IMF notes improvements social protection, labor markets in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend

Notable improvements have been made in social protection and labor markets in Azerbaijan, Chief of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Mission to Azerbaijan Mohammed El Qorchi said following the completion of the visit to the country.

An IMF team led by Mohammed El Qorchi visited Baku from November 30 to December 14 to hold discussions in the context of the 2018 Article IV Consultation.

Qorchi said that the mission welcomes the authorities’ progress in implementing the structural reform agenda.