Hulusi Akar held a meeting with his Russian counterpart

2017-12-15 22:37 | www.trend.az | 1

Chief of Staff of the Republic of Turkey Hulusi Akar held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Valery Gerasimov on Friday in Ankara, Daily Sabah reports.

The generals discussed the situation in Iraq and Syria, and the fight against terrorist groups and the S-400 missile defense system Turkey has approved to buy from Russia.