Azerbaijan needs to address vulnerabilities in banking sector – IMF

2017-12-15 22:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend

The most pressing challenge facing Azerbaijan is to address the vulnerabilities in the banking sector and to restart the credit intermediation process.

Chief of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Mission to Azerbaijan Mohammed El Qorchi announced about this following the completion of the visit to the country.