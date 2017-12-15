French company inks deal for Iranian gas field’s development studies

2017-12-15 23:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13‎

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:‎

Iran's Research Institute of Petroleum Industry (RIPI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with French company Beicip-Franlab for boosting cooperation.

The deal envisages cooperation between the two parties for studying Homa gas field, Touraj Behrouz, head of Reservoir Studies and Field Development Division of RIPI, said, the Iranian institute’s official website reported.

Iranian Central Oil Fields Company (ICOFC) has handed over the comprehensive studies for the field’s development to RIPI, Behrouz said, adding that the Iranian institute singed the deal with Beicip-Franlab for providing the field’s development plan and know-how exchange on advanced upstream processes.