EIA: Iran’s oil output surpasses 3.8 mb/d

2017-12-16

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran’s crude oil output (excluding condensates) reached 3.83 million barrels per day (mb/d) in the third quarter of 2017, compared to 3.81 mb/d in the second quarter of 2017, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

Iran was the third crude producer among the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in the period, after Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

The country’s oil output was 3.57 mb/d in 2016, the report said.