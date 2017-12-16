Hollywood’s most profitable star revealed

2017-12-16 01:11 | www.trend.az | 1

Jeremy Renner Is 2017's Best Actor For The Buck.

Studios looking for a bargain ought to consider Jeremy Renner: His movies returned an average $93.80 at the box office for every $1 he was paid, making him this year's best actor for the buck, according to Forbes.

With roles in grand franchises including Marvel'sCaptain America movies and Mission: Impossible, Renner has proven himself to be a sound investment who offers reliable box office results. With a more modest quote than some of his counterparts he regularly pulls off hits: His co-starring turn in 2016's Oscar-nominated sci-fi Arrival grossed an impressive $203.4 million on a $47 million budget.