New JFK assassination files released

2017-12-16 02:37 | www.trend.az | 1

The National Archives released a fresh batch of records from the John F. Kennedy assassination files on Friday afternoon, Dallas News reports.

The 3,539 records will the last released pending a final review of records that remain sealed at the request of the CIA, FBI and a handful of other agencies who pressed the White House for more time ahead of a deadline set a quarter century earlier.

In 1992, Congress set Oct. 26, 2017, for the release of all remaining documents in the Kennedy collection. President Donald Trump added six months to avert any irreversible damage to national security.