Trump calls immigrants with lottery visas ‘worst of the worst’

President Donald Trump told law enforcement officers Friday that immigrants who enter the U.S. through visa lotteries are “the worst of the worst”, Bloomberg reports.

Trump attacked U.S. immigration policy in an address to law enforcement officers graduating from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on Friday, citing two recent terrorist attacks. The president’s speech in many ways resembled Trump’s campaign rallies, complete with an attack on the media and a jab at Chicago’s murder rate.

Akayed Ullah, 27, a green card holder from Bangladesh who is accused of detonating a bomb in a New York subway tunnel on Monday, came to the United States in 2011 on a visa available to nieces and nephews of U.S. citizens. Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old from Uzbekistan who’s alleged to have mowed down people on a bike path with a pickup truck in New York on Halloween, came to the U.S. in 2010 on a visa won in a lottery for people from countries with historically low rates of immigration to the U.S.