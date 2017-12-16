Canadian billionaire found dead in North York home

2017-12-16 05:42 | www.trend.az | 1

Canadian pharmaceutical giant Apotex has confirmed its founder Barry Sherman and his wife, Honey Sherman, are dead, amid reports that two bodies were found in their Toronto home, CBC reports.

"All of us at Apotex are deeply shocked and saddened by this news and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time," the company said in a statement late Friday afternoon, adding that the deaths were "unexpected."

Emergency crews were called to the home at 50 Old Colony Rd. in the Bayview Avenue and Highway 401 area around 11:45 a.m. ET for a medical emergency.

That's where Toronto police say a male and a female were pronounced dead on scene.