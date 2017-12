US woman used bitcoin to move cash to ISIS

www.trend.az

A New York woman has been accused of laundering bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and wiring the money to help the ISIS, BBC reports.

Zoobia Shahnaz, 27, was charged with bank fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering and is being held without bail.

Ms Shahnaz was born in Pakistan and worked as a lab technician in the US.