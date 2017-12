BTK railway may link Netherlands with China, Far East (Exclusive)

2017-12-16 08:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Transporting goods from Far East and China via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars is in direct interest of the Netherlands and it already considers the ways of joining the railway, Dutch ambassador to Azerbaijan Onno Kervers told Trend.

“We are trying to look at how we can profit by linking to Baku-Tbilisi-Kars,” said the ambassador.