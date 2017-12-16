Spain could be banned from 2018 World Cup

Spain’s involvement at the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia could be under threat after Fifa warned the Spanish football federation (RFEF) against political interference, The Independent reports referring to the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

Fifa has warned the RFEF that continued involvement from the centre-right Spanish government in the upcoming election for the football federation’s new president could result in them losing their place at next summer’s World Cup.

The RFEF is currently led by Juan Luis Larrea on an interim basis, after former president Angel Maria Villar was made to step down on corruption charges.

Preparations for a new election are already well underway, and the government’s National Sports Council have made contact with the RFEF over Villar’s eventual successor.