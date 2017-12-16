Japanese startup aims to put billboards on the Moon

You could see adverts beamed onto the moon as early as 2020.

Japanese startup Ispace has raised $90 million (£67 million) to fly to the satellite, with plans to establish a 'lunar economy', Daily Mail reports.

The funds will be used to send a spacecraft into lunar orbit by 2019, with plans for a landing mission set for the following year.

Once the craft has touched down, Ispace will offer investors the chance to project a small billboard onto the moon's surface, the firm said.

This 'projection mapping service' will be in demand from corporations looking to display their logos with Earth in the background, Ispace said.

The Tokyo firm is backed by some of Japan's biggest businesses, including Japan Airlines and television network Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings.

The money will go toward developing Ispace's space exploration technology - a modular lunar lander with which it hopes to explore the satellite's surface.