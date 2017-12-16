Over 45% of TAP route in Greece, Albania being reinstated

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.16

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Over 45 percent of Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) route in Greece and Albania is now being reinstated to previous condition or better, TAP AG consortium said in a message.

TAP crosses more than 20,000 plots of land in Greece, Albania and Italy. This relates to around 45,000 land owners and users.

TAP needed access to the construction corridor which is approximately 38 meters wide in Greece and Albania, and approximately 18 meters wide in Italy.

The Land Easement and Acquisition (LEA) process required TAP to identify the legal land owners of parcels affected by the project through the national cadasters. However, no cadaster data existed for most of the areas crossed by the pipeline in Greece, so TAP followed the formal processes of the Greek cadaster to identify all affected land owners within a 100-meter wide corridor. In Albania, TAP updated all national cadastral data within a 300-meter corridor along TAP’s route.

As one of the first steps in the LEA process, TAP’s contractors updated existing information on the ownership and use of all land parcels affected by the project. This process established detailed and comprehensive cadastral maps and tables, based on surveys and the examination of existing cadastral registers.

In all host countries, the update of the cadastre process has been completed prior to TAP securing land rights required for the construction and operation of the pipeline.