Uzbekistan, US consider issues of economic interaction

2017-12-16 09:47 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend

Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and US to Tashkent Pamela Leora Spratlen held a meeting on Dec.15, the foreign ministry reported.

The sides exchanged views on the results of Uzbek-American cooperation in 2017 and discussed prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation in 2018.

In particular, the sides discussed issues of cooperation between Uzbekistan and the United States in the political, trade-economic, investment, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.