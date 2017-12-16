UK must not be EU 'colony' after Brexit - Brexit

2017-12-16 10:26 | www.trend.az | 1

A leading Brexiteer has said the UK cannot become a "colony" of the EU during the two year transition period after Britain's withdrawal in 2019, BBC reports.

EU leaders have agreed Brexit talks can move on, with the UK staying in the customs union, single market and under the European Court of Justice's jurisdiction during the transition.

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg said that would be unacceptable.

But Tory remainer Ken Clarke said the UK must not "go off a cliff edge".

The former chancellor told BBC Newsnight that during the transition the UK would continue economically under the current terms, but would have left the union politically.

Otherwise, he said it would be a "disaster" if come March 2019 negotiations were not finished and the UK would have to resort to tariff and customs barriers.

"I doubt we'd get the planning permission for the lorry parks in time," he said.

However, Mr Rees-Mogg said leaving under these terms would be "a ridiculous position to be in".

"The transition which the EU is offering means that we're still effectively in the European Union for the following two years," he told Newsnight.

On Friday, Prime Minister Theresa May hailed an "important step" as Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, announced that all 27 EU leaders were happy to move on to the next phase of negotiations.