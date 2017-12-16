2 killed, 7 injured in Java quake

The 6.9 magnitude earthquake that rattled the southern part of Java on Friday night has left at least two people dead, seven injured and dozens of houses and public facilities damaged, the nation’s disaster mitigation agency says, Jakarta Post reports.

Among the cities badly affected by the quake were Pangandaran, Tasikmalaya, Ciamis, Banjar, Garut, Cilacap, Kebumen, Pekalongan, Banyumas, Brebes and Banjarnegara, according to a statement released by National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

The two victims have been identified as Dede Lutfi, 62, a resident of Ciamis, West Java, and Aminah, 80, a resident of Pekalongan. They were killed by collapsing walls.