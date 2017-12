Uzbekistan expands powers of local authorities over budget monitoring

2017-12-16 11:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 16

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Parameters of local authorities' budgets in Uzbekistan will be considered and approved at sessions of relevant Kengashes (Councils) of people's deputies.

Also, local deputies were tasked to monitor the implementation of the budgets of the respective regions, cities and districts.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan (Uzbekistan), both functions are handled by members of the parliament.