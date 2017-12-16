IMF says Kyrgyz economy shows signs of recovery

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The Kyrgyz economy is showing welcoming signs of recovery as the external environment is gradually improving, Acting Chair and IMF Deputy Managing Director, Tao Zhang said.

He made the remark following the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) discussion on the Kyrgyz Republic’s economic performance under the three-year Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement on Dec.15.

The Board’s completion of the reviews enables the immediate disbursement of an amount equivalent to 19.028 million soms (about $26.9 million). This would bring total disbursements under the arrangement to an amount equivalent to 57.084 million soms (about $80.7 million). The ECF arrangement for 66.6 million soms (about $94.2 million) was approved on April 8, 2015

Zhang said that while significant risks remain, debt and financial sector vulnerabilities have subsided in Kyrgyzstan