Far-right party in Austria's new government

2017-12-16

Two Austrian political parties formed a government coalition with a far-right presence, CNN reports.

The conservative Austria's People's Party and the far-right Freedom Party forged the alliance, Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported on Friday.

The People Party's Sebastian Kurz will be the new chancellor. The Freedom Party's Heinz-Christian Stache will be his deputy. Kurz, 31, will be Europe's youngest leader.

This development comes after elections in October.

It would make Austria the only country in Western Europe to have a far-right party in government. It is the first time the far right is in an Austrian government coalition in more than 10 years.

Austria was governed by a coalition led by Chancellor Christian Kern's Social Democrats and Kurz's People's Party, but that partnership collapsed in May, prompting a snap vote.