NAFTA Washington talks said to leave major differences untouched

2017-12-16

NAFTA negotiatiors made some progress on less controversial issues this week but left untouched the thorniest subjects of autos, dispute settlement and an expiry clause to be tackled at pivotal talks in January in Montreal, Reuters reports.

Some participants said on Friday the Washington “intersessional” round of negotiations to modernize the North American Free Trade agreement focused on technical issues and areas like environmental standards, digital trade, energy, telecommunications and regulatory practices.

Canada and Mexico have not yet offered counterproposals to the Trump administration’s automotive demands that half the content for North American-made vehicles come from the United States along with sharply higher regional content, a proposal that would dramatically reshape the industry.

Canada and Mexico rejected the U.S. proposal as unworkable last month in Mexico City, but some officials said they expected alternatives to emerge in Montreal.

“There wasn’t much of a discussion on autos” at the Washington talks this week, Mexican chief negotiator Ken Smith told reporters.