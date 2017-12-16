Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.0059 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70006 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Dec. 4 1.7001 Dec. 11 1.7000 Dec. 5 1.7001 Dec. 12 1.7000 Dec. 6 1.7000 Dec. 13 1.7001 Dec. 7 1.7000 Dec. 14 1.7001 Dec. 8 1.7000 Dec. 15 1.7001 Average weekly 1.70004 Average weekly 1.70006

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0008 manats or 0.04 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.00334 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Dec. 4 2.0181 Dec. 11 2.0024 Dec. 5 2.018 Dec. 12 2.0012 Dec. 6 2.0126 Dec. 13 1.9983 Dec. 7 2.0057 Dec. 14 2.0116 Dec. 8 1.9995 Dec. 15 2.0032 Average weekly 2.01078 Average weekly 2.00334

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0002 manats (0.6969 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02882 manats.