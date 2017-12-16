AZ EN RU TR
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-12-16

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.0059 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70006 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Dec. 4

1.7001

Dec. 11

1.7000

Dec. 5

1.7001

Dec. 12

1.7000

Dec. 6

1.7000

Dec. 13

1.7001

Dec. 7

1.7000

Dec. 14

1.7001

Dec. 8

1.7000

Dec. 15

1.7001

Average weekly

1.70004

Average weekly

1.70006

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0008 manats or 0.04 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.00334 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Dec. 4

2.0181

Dec. 11

2.0024

Dec. 5

2.018

Dec. 12

2.0012

Dec. 6

2.0126

Dec. 13

1.9983

Dec. 7

2.0057

Dec. 14

2.0116

Dec. 8

1.9995

Dec. 15

2.0032

Average weekly

2.01078

Average weekly

2.00334

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0002 manats (0.6969 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02882 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Dec. 4

0.0289

Dec. 11

0.0287

Dec. 5

0.029

Dec. 12

0.0288

Dec. 6

0.0289

