Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-12-16 11:55 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.0059 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70006 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Dec. 4
|
1.7001
|
Dec. 11
|
1.7000
|
Dec. 5
|
1.7001
|
Dec. 12
|
1.7000
|
Dec. 6
|
1.7000
|
Dec. 13
|
1.7001
|
Dec. 7
|
1.7000
|
Dec. 14
|
1.7001
|
Dec. 8
|
1.7000
|
Dec. 15
|
1.7001
|
Average weekly
|
1.70004
|
Average weekly
|
1.70006
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0008 manats or 0.04 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.00334 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Dec. 4
|
2.0181
|
Dec. 11
|
2.0024
|
Dec. 5
|
2.018
|
Dec. 12
|
2.0012
|
Dec. 6
|
2.0126
|
Dec. 13
|
1.9983
|
Dec. 7
|
2.0057
|
Dec. 14
|
2.0116
|
Dec. 8
|
1.9995
|
Dec. 15
|
2.0032
|
Average weekly
|
2.01078
|
Average weekly
|
2.00334
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0002 manats (0.6969 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02882 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Dec. 4
|
0.0289
|
Dec. 11
|
0.0287
|
Dec. 5
|
0.029
|
Dec. 12
|
0.0288
|
Dec. 6
|
0.0289
