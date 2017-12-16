Azerbaijani oil prices for Dec. 11-15

2017-12-16 12:11 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $66.05 per barrel on Dec. 11-15 or $1.37 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $66.93 per barrel, while the lowest price was $65.17 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.