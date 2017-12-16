Azerbaijan committed to cooperating with OSCE Office to counter challenges in human trafficking

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan stands ready to continue effective cooperation established with the OSCE Office for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings to counter the challenges in trafficking in human beings.

The Azerbaijani delegation announced about this when addressing the 1168th meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, in response to the OSCE Special Representative and Coordinator for combating trafficking in Human Beings Ambassador Madina Jarbussynova.

The delegation stressed that Azerbaijan strongly supports the work undertaken by the Office of the Special Representative and appreciate the high level of cooperation established with the Government of Azerbaijan.

"In particular, we value objective, constructive and professional approach demonstrated by Ambassador Jarbussynova in cooperation with participating states. We encourage relevant OSCE institutions and structures to follow the example set by Ambassador Jarbussynova on how the cooperation with the participating State can contribute to our common security in the OSCE area.," the delegation said.

The Azerbaijani delegation added that it shares concerns over the scale and increasing number of challenges in the area of combating trafficking in human beings in the OSCE area and beyond, which has recently deteriorated due to ongoing migration crisis.

"We recognize the value of a comprehensive approach to combat trafficking in human beings, consisting of four Ps, namely prevention, prosecution of traffickers, protection of victim’s rights and partnership. In this context, victim-centered approach should remain at the heart of anti-trafficking policies. Awareness raising measures for persons vulnerable to trafficking and initiatives to tackle various socio-economic factors conducive to trafficking should be further strengthened. Rights of victims to receive compensation and non-punishment provision should be an essential part of effective strategies on preventing and combating trafficking in human beings and protecting its victims," the delegation noted.

