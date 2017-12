Shareholders of Azerbaijani bank to mull capital increase

2017-12-16 12:39 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s NIKOIL Bank plans to increase the authorized capital, the bank said in a message Dec. 16.

This issue will be discussed during an extraordinary meeting of the bank’s shareholders that will be held on January 16, 2018 in Baku, according to the message.

It is also planned to discuss other issues of the agenda within the meeting.