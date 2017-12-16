Turkmenistan developing system of legal protection of intellectual property

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Dec. 16

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Creation of favorable economic conditions for the development of state system of legal protection of intellectual property in Turkmenistan is aimed at intensifying scientific, technical, economic and cultural growth of the country, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported Dec. 16.

At the last meeting of the government, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed the relevant resolution on collecting fees for procedures related to registration of objects of copyright law, a list of these procedures, as well as volumes of fees.