Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva attends poetry day in Gabala (PHOTO)

2017-12-16 12:42 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

Trend:

Initiated by the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, a patriotic poetry day was held at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

Organized in partnership with SEBA (Seoul-Baku) Azerbaijan-Korea Cultural Exchange Association and the Union of Azerbaijani Writers, the event brought together members of the Union of Writers, literary and cultural figures, young poets, the Karabakh war veterans from Gabala and representatives of general public.