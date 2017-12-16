OSCE consults Turkmenistan on judicial issues

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Dec. 16

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

International standards and best practices on the independence of the judiciary in the context of criminal justice are the focus of an OSCE-supported series of three two-day seminars that started in Dashoguz on December 15, 2017 and will be continued in Mary until December 18, according to the press release of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat.

The concluding seminar will be held in January 2018 in Ashgabat.

Two seminars will bring together some 60 judges, prosecutors, advocates and representatives of law enforcement agencies and state institutions from the Balkan, Dashoguz, Lebap and Mary provinces of Turkmenistan.