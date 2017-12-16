President Aliyev congratulates Kazakh leader

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and to all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Independence Day, " the message reads.

"Brotherly Kazakhstan has made significant strides in strengthening statehood, as well as in socio-economic and humanitarian spheres, and has become an active and influential member of the world community."

President Aliyev voiced confidence that Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan inter-governmental relations, friendship and partnership, which are based on mutual trust, confidence and support, will continue developing through the joint efforts.

"Dear Nursultan Abishevich, on this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, happiness, and the friendly people of Kazakhstan everlasting peace and prosperity, " the message reads.

