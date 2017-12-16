UN predicts over 5% GDP growth for Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:‎

The United Nations forecasts that Iran's GDP growth will decrease to 5.1 percent in 2018.

The UN said in its "World Economic Situation and Prospects 2018" report that the economic situation in the Islamic Republic has improved visibly in recent years.

In 2017, GDP growth remained relatively robust at 5.3 percent, after surging by an estimated 12.5 percent in 2016 due to a strong expansion of oil production and exports, the UN report said.

GDP growth is expected to remain above 5.1 percent in 2018 and 5 percent in 2019, supported by easing monetary conditions and an improving external sector, according to the UN forecasts.