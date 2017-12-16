AZ EN RU TR
Armenia resettling Syrian refugees on occupied lands - breach of int'l law, Baku tells UNHCR (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:29)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Policy pursued by Armenia aimed at resettling Syrian refugees of Armenian origin on the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is a grave breach of the international humanitarian law, reads a statement by the Delegation of Azerbaijan at the United Nations High Commissioner’s Dialogue on Protection Challenges.

The statement is addressed to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva.

