Azerbaijan's Bibi-Heybat listed among world's most beautiful mosques (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

The Architectural Digest has listed Azerbaijan's Bibi-Heybat mosque among the most beautiful mosques in the world.

The magazine has drafted a rating based on the 'Mosques: Splendors of Islam ' book by Azerbaijani interior designer Leyla Uluhanli. The book explores places of both historic and contemporary places of worship from the Great Mosque of Córdoba in Spain to the minimalist Sancaklar Mosque in Istanbul.