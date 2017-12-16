ANC gathers to choose leader to replace Jacob Zuma

South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) is preparing to choose a new party leader to succeed President Jacob Zuma, BBC reports.

The main candidates are the current deputy president, Cyril Ramaphosa, and former cabinet minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, President Zuma's ex-wife.

Whoever wins is likely to succeed Mr Zuma as South African president.

But their bitter leadership battle has raised fears that the ANC could split before national elections in 2019.

President Zuma can remain head of state until those elections. He has been in office since 2009 and South Africa limits the presidency to two five-year terms.

President Zuma's office has announced that students from around 90% of South African households will get access to free university education.

There have been a number of protests over the issue over the past few years, with the #FeesMustFall movement demanding free university education for all.

Some might question the timing of Mr Zuma's announcement, at the start of a conference where so much is at stake both for him and the party.